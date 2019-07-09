Oksana Marchenko, has posted photos from the premiere of the film about Ukraine
Oksana Marchenko believes that the personal life should stay out of the cameras photographers. So the leadership rarely seen in public with her husband, Viktor Medvedchuk, and even more rarely publishes images shared in social networks, because the reaction to them is always ambiguous because of the reputation of politics. But Oksana made an exception to the rule by publishing a rare photo. So Marchenko and Medvedchuk has visited the film festival in Italy, in particular, the presentation of the Oliver stone movie in which they starred.
“Today, 65 Taormina Film Fest will be a presentation of our film “Revealing Ukraine”. This film will broadcast more than 50 TV stations around the world — from USA to Australia. I hope this will help everyone to find answers to questions which are of concern to Ukrainians and the whole world”, — said Oksana under a photo with her husband.
The heroes of the film Revealing Ukraine — Viktor Medvedchuk with his wife and their godfather Vladimir Putin. In the story, politicians give interviews Oliver stone and talk about the situation in Ukraine. Interestingly, the movie trailer on YouTube has collected the same number of likes and dislikes allowed. Many commentators called the film another Russian propaganda.
Recall that in 2017, the Oliver stone produced mini-series about the Russian President Vladimir Putin.