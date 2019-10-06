Oktoberfest set a record for the number of drunks on the scooter
In Munich, Germany ended a beer festival “Oktoberfest”. Organizers say last year’s achievement by the number of drinking beer could not be beat. But the participants set many other records: for example, this year an unprecedented amount of citizens were arrested for drunk driving on electric scooters.
186 th “Oktoberfest” took 6.3 million visitors — the same as last year. During the festival, were consumed 7.3 million liter mugs of beer (200 thousand less than last year). The hit of the festival was the beer cocktail “sour Radler”. It is a mix of beer and mineral water. As snacks were eaten 124 and 29 bull calves.
According to Deutsche Welle, this year the festival was less affected by excessive libations. Whether guests learn to “feel” your dose, or simply have less to lean on intoxicating cocktails, but after alcoholic intoxication took only 600 tourists.
But to put the record police: identified 774 drunk driver, including 414 on the electric scooters. From 469 offenders confiscated driver’s license.
According to estimates by the guards, the atmosphere at this year’s “Oktoberfest” was a little more calm. Was significantly less than pickpocketing, although the number of drunken quarrels and, accordingly, the injuries remained approximately at last year’s level (263 vs 256). During the festival, guests managed to lose 780 personal documents, wallets, 660, 420 mobile phones. Also was lost stroller, a dental prosthesis and an album of works by Dali.
Recall that one of the “Oktoberfest” set a record for number of raised beer steins. The author of the record managed to pick up 29 vessels with beer and carry them 40 meters.
