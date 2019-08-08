Old age does not necessarily lead to decrepitude, experts believe
As stated by Australian experts, the reason for the aging of the organism is not age, but a special condition of the body. Materials on this topic published in the journal JAMA Network Open.
Experts from Monash University in Melbourne decided to prove that the cause of senile fragility and physical weakness, not in old age, but the low protein intake and low physical activity.
According to scientists, drinking enough protein, performing weight training will effectively help prevent aging of the body.
For a long time it was assumed that old age and infirmity — two integral status that accompany a person until the very end of life.
A study in which scientists were monitoring 50 000 thousands of people from 20 countries revealed an interesting feature: despite the senile decrepitude, every third man suddenly “recovered”. Their body has returned to normal. This phenomenon caused a lot of interest.
Further study involving 120 000 pensioners and a detailed study of their way of life has allowed to identify a number of factors contributing to the recovery of the body in old age.
First and foremost is the physical activity of elderly people: sports, Hiking, working in the garden can strengthen the body. This is followed by the income, lifestyle and nutrition. Those who are in the elderly consumed protein products and had no chronic diseases, were not experiencing senility and fragility.