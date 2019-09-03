Old already, not give birth to offspring: the main matchmaker of Russia put an end to divorced Poklonskaya
The main Russian matchmaker rose Sabitova spoke about divorce the former”Prosecutor” of the annexed Crimea Natalia Poklonskaya and her further personal life. According to Sabitova, to marry Poklonski will be too difficult because of age and character.
About this Sabitova said in an interview with “Moscow Says”.
“As a matchmaker, I can say that I in such cases do not undertake. This is for two reasons. First, age. The second reason is a successful woman whose career is all right, ordinary man, she does not want”, — said Sabitova.
She noted that to marry a 39-year-old Poklonskaya could a man who “either widowed or divorced” and the former”Prosecutor” not agree.
“A successful man who wants to procreate, she did not give birth. She’s late, it’s not in terms of grievances, is a statement of fact. Man why do such problems? Why would he age woman? And, judging by the fact that it is so loud she is probably still controversial”, have put the cross on private life Poklonskaya Sabitova.
Recall that the divorce former husband Poklonskaya Ivan Solovyov. According to the man, family life was ruined by pragmatism and the pursuit of career ex-wife.
By the way, astrologers predict that Russia will become a very influential politician and “will move Putin.”
