Old cast iron bath turned into a gorgeous new: amazing transformation
Mosaic tile is a great option for those who want to make an old bathtub chic new.
First clean the bottom of the tile and degrease, and wash the tub with chlorine.
When preparations are complete, you can begin gluing.
Adhesive for swimming pools and aquariums will be the best option.
First, start with draining.
In addition, it is important to lay out what pieces where to glue, to subsequently have any difficulties.
It’s easy, but be careful.
When the time comes corners, first take a piece of paper, and they had already cut out the necessary parts of the tiles.
All seams should be processed using two-component grout.
If you don’t like the bright blue color, the tile, you can choose white.
Of course, it’s not particularly fast and strength.
But you will save money and make a work of art!
Just calculate everything in advance and you will definitely succeed!
See how easy that was?
Golden hands and Golden head at the master who invented and created such a masterpiece!
And, most importantly, it can be repeated!
The main thing – desire!
Came out really awesome!