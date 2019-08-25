Old Porsche motor for 220 thousand dollars can not find a buyer
At “Bring a Trailer” posted an announcement about the sale of “oppozitnik” Porsche Type 547/1 Fuhrmann Four-Cam.
Such motors can be found on the racing cars in the middle of the last century, as well as under the hood of the model 356 Speedster Carrera 1500 RS.
This is a very interesting “lot” is still not found a buyer. Experts attribute this to the high price asked for rare motor – 220 000 dollars in rubles equivalent to the amount of over 14.4 million
It is known that the development of this engine was engaged Ernst Furmann. The engineer took just six months to raise the power unit and to provide for testing the Fuhrmann Type 547/1 Four-Cam.
This engine boasted a displacement of a half-liter and two carburetors. In addition, it differed from the engines of his era gas distribution mechanism: it had two camshafts in each cylinder head, while the other motors were going by the scheme with the lower location of the camshaft. On the track the Porsche motor was first tested in April 1953.
And later in the same year, Porsche sports car equipped with such engine, won in its class at the Mille Miglia and at Le Mans. Was this engine a “flaw” — a complex design in which any failure entailed dozens of hours of painstaking restoration work.