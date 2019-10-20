OLD RECIPE FROM NUNS WILL HELP CURE ANY HEART PROBLEMS!
Today we want to tell You about a super recipe. He is about 800 years!
The Creator of this recipe is the famous nun Hildegard von bingen, who lived 800 years ago. Her recipe was passed down from monk to monk, and later wrote it down and refined the doctor.
The nun said that every family should have this great recipe that will help You keep your heart and entire vegetative-vascular system.
Use it when you feel any heart problems such as palpitations,stress, angina, compression, etc.
Recipe for natural treatments and healing Your heart
You will need:
- 10 stems of fresh parsley (no root)
- A liter of house red or white wine
- Two tablespoons wine vinegar
- 300 grams of natural honey
Preparation:
Put together 10 fresh parsley stalks with leaves in a liter of pure natural wine and add 1-2 tablespoons of pure Apple cider vinegar.
Cook for 10 minutes on low heat (attention, it makes foam!).
Next, You should add 300 g of honey and mix thoroughly.
Strain the hot wine and pour into a glass bottle.
Mix well! The precipitate that forms is not harmful!
Usage:
This tool is used daily, taking a tablespoon, until the cessation of symptoms. Best taken in the evening. Since the product contains alcohol, do not use it in the morning before work or, if You are going to control any appliances.
If You have serious health problems or severe pain, suggest You to seek the advice of a doctor. Self-medication can be harmful to Your health.
Don’t forget that a little exercise is good for our cardiovascular system! We have chosen some super complex!