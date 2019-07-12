Old Saab 9-3 has been produced in China
The consortium NEVS, which Jan owned Chinese company Evergrande, has launched the production model of the NEVS 93. In fact, this all-electric Saab 9-3 sedan.
NEVS 93 outwardly practically does not differ from Saab 9-3 2008, but filling it completely new. Sedan is equipped with a 177-horsepower electric motor and a traction battery by 46.2 kW·h power Reserve on a single charge is 300 km.
The production of electric vehicles began at the NEVS factory in Tianjin Chinese. Now its capacity makes 50 thousand cars a year, but it is expected to increase to 220 thousand per year. Two more plants are being built in Guangzhou, and Shenyang. The company’s objective is to reach annual volume of one million cars.
In the first phase of NEVS will produce electric vehicles in the design of the Saab 9-3 and sell them for 24 $ 700. However, the consortium has already developed prototypes of the 9-3 sedan and crossover 9-3X in a completely new look. When they stand on the pipeline is still unknown.