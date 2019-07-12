Old Saab 9-3 has been produced in China

| July 12, 2019 | Techno | No Comments

Старые Saab 9-3 начали выпускать в Китае

The consortium NEVS, which Jan owned Chinese company Evergrande, has launched the production model of the NEVS 93. In fact, this all-electric Saab 9-3 sedan.

NEVS 93 outwardly practically does not differ from Saab 9-3 2008, but filling it completely new. Sedan is equipped with a 177-horsepower electric motor and a traction battery by 46.2 kW·h power Reserve on a single charge is 300 km.

Старые Saab 9-3 начали выпускать в Китае

The production of electric vehicles began at the NEVS factory in Tianjin Chinese. Now its capacity makes 50 thousand cars a year, but it is expected to increase to 220 thousand per year. Two more plants are being built in Guangzhou, and Shenyang. The company’s objective is to reach annual volume of one million cars.

Старые Saab 9-3 начали выпускать в Китае

In the first phase of NEVS will produce electric vehicles in the design of the Saab 9-3 and sell them for 24 $ 700. However, the consortium has already developed prototypes of the 9-3 sedan and crossover 9-3X in a completely new look. When they stand on the pipeline is still unknown.

Старые Saab 9-3 начали выпускать в Китае

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.