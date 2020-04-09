Old Trafford may use as the point of blood transfusion
Old Trafford
The legendary 5-star stadium of the club “Manchester United” – old Trafford was included in the National health service of England (CIP) in the backup list of locations that can be equipped blood centers, reported on the official website of the 20-times Champions of England.
In addition, the club donated CIP medical equipment, protective masks and dressings, as well as 16 vehicles that can be used by volunteers to help the organization.
Previously, the DOJ also refused to participate in the national program of preservation of jobs and he will pay the wages of nearly 1,000 of its employees.
At the same time, the club became the first in England who have reduced the salaries of players.
We will remind, in the beginning of the pandemic coronavirus in the British Isles legends of the red devils Ryan Giggs and Gary Neville gave away their two hotels in Manchester: Football and The Stock Exchange for the resettlement of staff CIP.