Oleg Vinnik – 46: brightest hits of the artist (photo)
Popular Ukrainian singer, pet women’s Oleg Vinnik on 31 July celebrates birthday. The actor turns 46 years. Traditionally on this day, he avoids the show-the business side hustle and trying to go far away, to spend time with loved ones. Obviously, now Oleg has a rest abroad. , asking fans like him better with the beard or without.
Oleg Vinnik conquered the audience with simple and soulful songs. Love women of different age and social status. The brightest hits winnik are “Nino”, “Volchitsa”, “You know”, “Bride,” “I’m not tired”…
“Happiness” (2012) became the first hit winnik and his business card. After its release the fans began to call the artist “Mr. happy”.
“Hello bride” — one of my favorite songs of the newlyweds. The song sounds to many weddings. She scored more than 29 million views on YouTube.
“Volchitsa” (2013) is one of the most popular songs winnik. On its name of fans of an artist called wowcity.
Nino (2015) another business winnik. The video received over 25 million views on YouTube.
“You know” (2018).
The song “Best day” became the soundtrack to the Comedy “Selene wedding”, in which Oleg played a cameo role.
The singer also showed his home in the village of Chervonyi Kut Cherkasy region, where he grew up.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter