Oleg Vinnik admitted, who photographed in the pool
Popular singer Oleg Vinnik, who admitted earlier that his mother had dissuaded him from an early marriage, has surprised fans with a new portion of revelations. The artist prefers not to advertise personal life, only partially let fans on private property.
In an exclusive interview to journalists of the program “Ranok z with Ukraine” on the channel “Ukraine” singer told where and with whom has time to relax this summer. After an extensive tour he made up his week-long vacation in Greece, on the island of Corfu, where he met his birthday.
“Honestly, I didn’t get to see neither the city, nor for anything else. I just went to the pool the first three days I slept in. And on the third day I wanted “to fight”, — admitted Oleg Vinnik.
Fans noticed on a photo of Oleg in the pool and asked the question: “Who photographed him during his vacation?”. However, provocative questions winnick jokes.
“The cook was there, the cook”and laughed, he said. “But seriously, I was with friends, I was not alone there”, he added.
We will remind, recently winnick has also become a jeweler. He released the original collection of silverware with his initials.
