Oleg Vinnik admitted why mother persuaded him to marry
Popular Ukrainian singer Oleg Vinnik, probable wife’s being discussed in the network, gradually revealing details of his personal life. The actor admitted that he could marry at a young age. But then mother dissuaded him from a responsible step.
“Mom realized that I want to marry. I was very young and fell in love. Still, the mother felt that this is not the case. Again, I can say that took the mother and father, and for that I am very grateful to them”, — told the artist in the “Sravi way” on the channel “Ukraine”. The name of his lady the singer did not specify.
Oleg Vinnik admits that he always remembers mother who died in may last year. She is a very dear woman.
A year after her loss, he went for the first big concert in his native village Chervonyi Kut in Cherkasy region. Dedicated to his memory most dear women, love which he feels now.
“Mom loves. If she likes, you don’t need to teach you anything. That means that the love be in your heart. With this I go through life and wish that everyone was so” — said Oleg Vinnik in an interview.
This revelation yet over. Fans are left wondering who really owned his heart. Oleg Vinnik rumors are not commented. He only hinted earlier that he has something to hide.
Winnick has long been credited with an affair with backing vocalist Tune.
