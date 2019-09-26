Oleg Vinnik caught in a scandal because of the clip with fans of Putin and krymnashist (video)
Popular Ukrainian singer Oleg Vinnik, who was leading the second live show “Dances with stars z”, took part in the flashmob #the Vsemmire organized by the Russians, and appeared in the video shared with colleagues from Russia.
The first clips appeared on September 21, starting with the treatment group, the WORLD 519.
“Mankind must stop the war because of political beliefs, religion, colour, of the inconsistency of views and things… It’s time to stop! One world for all and we’ll not get another!” says the video description.
In addition to winnick, the clip was attended by Vladimir Pozner, Mireille Mathieu (France) Alessandro Safina (Italy), Valeria, Soso Pavliashvili, Igor Krutoy, Zara, Tamara Gverdtsiteli, Denis Klyaver, Valery Syutkin, Dmitry Malikov, Maxim Pokrovsky, Yana Poplavskaya, Maxim Averin, Ksenia Alferova, Nonna Grishaeva and others.
Most of the participants of the flash mob to publicly stand up for the aggressive policy of the Kremlin, in particular, concerning Ukraine.
Winnick also took a separate appeal, in which he sings a few lines from “she-Wolf” and says: “I don’t want parents mourned their children. I don’t want young wives became widows. And I don’t want to suffer the children. Let’s not forget that we came into this world to learn to love and not to take away the life of one other. Peace to all!”
Note, winnick is the only Ukrainian singer who joined the controversial flashmob.
We will remind, recently the singer Oleg Vinnik has released dramatic track in the Ukrainian language “Close on earth”, which touches the depths of your soul, but also pleased the fans with a new photo “in the sky”.
