Oleg Vinnik celebrates birthday: what is known about the personal life of the artist (photo)
Popular Ukrainian singer, pet women’s Oleg Vinnik on 31 July celebrates birthday. Holiday he meets on holiday with the closest people. The artist prefers not to advertise his personal life and conceals the heart of a lady, thereby causing a lot of rumors.
Love winnick called his longtime backup singer, the beauty Tune (Taisiya Svatko), which is accompanied everywhere by the artist. Supposedly they have been married, together, came to the village of Oleg Chervonyi Kut. Oleg these rumors are never confirmed.
“Have you seen my wife? Not seen! Because everything personal is taboo. Of course, at 43, the man can’t be alone. But I don’t do any crime, not talking about his personal life. Personally I do not care with whom and how to live my colleagues. I wonder how they work on stage”, — said Oleg Vinnik.
But reporters were not appeased and did my research, went to the home of the artist in Cherkasy region and asked the villagers about it.
“As idle if they come here together? And the potatoes were chosen, then they walked and said Hello” — say the villagers.
Also long been rumored that Oleg winnick has a grown son who lives in Germany. Back in 2005, in an interview with German magazine Oleg Vinnik admitted he was very glad to move his wife with a small child close to Stuttgart, which at the time he lived and worked as a singer. He also said that he misses the family and is always in a hurry with a tour of the home. If you believe this, then the son winnick now about 14 years. The media even called his name — Julian.
“Honestly, I have something to hide. I have something to value. And I’m so happy and rich man in this regard. It’s native, secret, what do not want to talk”, — said Oleg Vinnik in the “Sravi way”.
Then for the first time winnick did not deny the fact that he has children. On a direct question he did not answer, but was intrigued by ambiguous hints.
“Then I will ask this question to you. He has children? I am 45 years old. I think I’m singing about normal things in life. So the question is — does he have children?” he said.
“I take it as a hint that all there is?” said leading “Ukraine”.
“It is not necessary to understand anything. I have coffee over,” — put an end to the conversation, Oleg.
The reporters of “declassified” first Love winnik, the Nino, which supposedly dedicated to the eponymous song — the shop in his village. But after the story Oleg categorically denied this information.
Before “revealed” wife winnick, the Network discussed his sexual orientation. The singer said that he was tired to speak on this subject and someone to prove something.
Much more the actor talks about his difficult childhood, parents, first love and the path to success. With particular warmth he remembers about the mother Anna Yakovlevna, who passed away in may of last year. It was developed in the son’s creative ability.
*Oleg Vinnik in childhood
“I was always an artistic child. First performed at the age of four in the society of the blind in Cherkassy. My mother was an invalid of the second group on sight. And every year I Commission with her went there. On one of the holidays spoke to people who had vision problems. As elegant in vyshivanka, recited poems and sang folk songs”, — said winnick “FACTS”.
*Oleg Vinnik mom
She has insisted on late Oleg studied music. She did not pander to the whims of the son, and the motorcycle is bought him a guitar. Because of this, Oleg even gave the parents a boycott is not out of the room, refused to eat. Mom resorted to drastic methods of “knocking out dope” from the head of the recalcitrant teen, and then he realized that the bike doesn’t Shine. Soon Oleg has mastered the instrument played in the band at discos and weddings, I started to earn first money. Over the summer, have collected 900 rubles! And was very grateful to my mother for the lesson.
“If the mother then the mother not insisted, I probably would have had. I was young, reckless. At that time I was more interested in motorcycles than music. He asked parents to buy at least a moped, even staged a boycott, not go out, not eating for a week. But after my mom broke on my back a few rods, I realized that the bike I do not Shine. Instead, he had a guitar. Then it hurt, and now I am very grateful to my mom that is not lost then my whim. A year later independently mastered the instrument played in the band at discos and weddings, I started to earn first money. Over the summer, have collected 900 rubles! It was a fortune”, — said Oleg Vinnik “FACTS”.
We will remind, Oleg Vinnik — a simple farm boy who long and persistently went to his popularity. After graduating from the Kaniv College of culture, he went to work in Germany. Abroad he worked as a tutor, taught the language, took vocal lessons and went on auditions. Soon he had performed leading roles in popular musicals, traveled with touring in Europe. Having achieved success abroad, in 30 years, he suddenly decided to return to Ukraine. No ads on radio and TV winnick made women of all ages and social status to sing his songs. Now without his hits, “Happiness”, “Nino”, “You know”, “Volchitsa”, “Hello bride” and the other does not do any holiday.
