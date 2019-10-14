Oleg Vinnik has disclosed the name of future daughter
Ukrainian singer Oleg Vinnik, not so long ago caught in a scandal because of the involvement in the Russian mob continues its autumn tour of Ukraine. During his last concert, held in Zaporozhye, actor open up about his family. This writes KP in Ukraine.
Traditionally, the singer sang the famous hits “Nino”, “Happiness”, “Volchitsa”, “Captivity”, “how to live without you”, released not so long ago, but already became hits song “You know”. “Roksolana”, “Maya the Bee” and pleased the audience with new products. Especially brightly the audience responded to the new ballad Oleg Vinnik “Close on earth”.
After the concert went winnick went to visit the children from the rehabilitation center. They asked the singer a variety of issues, is childish, it turned out interesting facts.
“If God will give me the girl, will call her Jeanne”,— said the musician asked one of the children.
The newspaper reminds that earlier the singer was more “hard”. Thus, in Sumy activists tried to disrupt the concert artist. First, they held a rally before a concert, requiring winnik to recognize the Ukrainian Crimea, and Russia — the aggressor. And then during the concert, said about mining of the building, where he performed winnick.
As we know, Oleg Vinnik 45 years. He rose to prominence in Germany, Austria and Switzerland as the leading roles of popular musicals under the stage name OLEGG. In Ukraine known for its hits “Volchitsa” (2013) and Nino (2015). In 2019 also presented a song “Natalie”. The singer does not advertise personal life. But fans winnik suggest that the artist’s wife is his backing singer Taisiya Swatko.
As previously reported “FACTS”, Oleg winnick explained the participation in the scandalous clip with Russian stars, who supported the annexation of Crimea.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter