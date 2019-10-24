Oleg Vinnik has revealed secrets about the upcoming show in Kiev
Popular Ukrainian singer Oleg Vinnik, who called the name of future daughter, preparing for the final concert of their autumn tour “Roksolana”. The artist promises that this will be completely new, high-quality show, for which preparations are already in full swing.
The Director will perform Katya Tsarik, the author of the most vivid videos and concert performances for many artists. She is preparing special scenography. During the show the scene will change eight times.
“Currently active work on the technical side of stage solutions. We make world-class show, most of the technical solutions will be implemented for the first time in our country. The General concept of the conceived maximum entertainment and concisely in the style of “pop rock show” — revealed details of the show Katya Tsarik.
The concert in Kyiv Palace of sports will be held on November 21.
Recall last year’s show Oleg winnik in Kyiv sports Palace with the program “You know” broke the record for the share of watching the TV version of the concert and viewed on YouTube.
At the start of the autumn tour, Oleg Vinnik caught in a scandal in connection with participation in the Russian music video “Vsemmire”. The singer said that the video of him was used without his knowledge.
