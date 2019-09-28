Oleg Vinnik hit the base of the Peacemaker website
September 28, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Popular Ukrainian singer Oleg Vinnik, who starred in the project All over the world 519 with Russian stars, who supported the Kremlin’s policy on Ukraine, hit the base of the Peacemaker website, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to korrespondent.net.
The announcement appeared on the official website of the base.
It is noted that the artist became a member of the Russian anti-Ukrainian propaganda campaign All over the world, “aimed at shifting responsibility unleashed by Russia (the aggressor) war in Ukraine.”