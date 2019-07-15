Oleg Vinnik is preparing a surprise to fans
Traditionally, Independence Day singer Oleg Vinnik prepares a gift to his listeners. While filming the holiday show “S Day narodzhennya, Ukraino!”, which TV channel “Ukraine” will show on 24 August, the singer presented a new song. The first person lucky enough to hear it, have become the audience of the concert hall “the Park.”
Online the official premiere of a composition called “Close on earth” is expected on 23 August. And already the 24th, in Independence Day, the musician will perform it for audiences of thousands at the stadium “arena Lviv”. This will be one of the promised surprises in the solo concert, which had to be postponed because of the qualifying football matches of the National team of Ukraine for Euro 2020, and that winnick will continue its nationwide tour, “Roksolana”.
“This song came to me at a time when I was working on completely different songs. And I realized that if something is given, it is necessary to seize the moment and share it with their listeners,” — said the singer.
With the concert program “Roksolana” Oleg Vinnik traveled 13 cities of Ukraine. Currently the artist is on a concert tour in support of the Agrarian party, headed by Mikhail Poplavsky. In the autumn the musician will continue to give recitals. The performances of the singer will be held in the Central, southern and Eastern regions.