Oleg Vinnik landed in the base of the “Peacemaker”: what happened
Popular Ukrainian singer Oleg Vinnik, who starred in the project #the Vsemmire with Russian stars, who supported the Kremlin’s policy towards Ukraine and the annexation of the Crimea, were in the “Peacemaker”. The announcement appeared on the official website of the base.
In the description refers to the fact that winnick was a member of the Russian anti-Ukrainian propaganda stock #a Vsemmire aimed at shifting responsibility unleashed by Russia (the aggressor) war in Ukraine.
Recall, the clip was attended by Vladimir Pozner, Mireille Mathieu (France) Alessandro Safina (Italy), Valeria, Soso Pavliashvili, Igor Krutoy, Zara, Tamara Gverdtsiteli, Denis Klyaver, Valery Syutkin, Dmitry Malikov, Maxim Pokrovsky, Yana Poplavskaya, Maxim Averin, Ksenia Alferova, Nonna Grishaeva and others.
Most of the participants of the flash mob has publicly supported the aggressive policy of the Kremlin. Vinnik was the only Ukrainian participant of the project.
In a press-service of the singer has previously explained that the artist participated in the project in support of International day of peace, celebrated on 21 September, and the Patriotic position have not changed.
Recall that the network is experiencing a wave of indignation. The movie is called mocking. As artists visited occupied Crimea, support Putin’s policies that started the war in the Donbas, where almost every day people are dying, unable to speak about the world?
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter