Oleg Vinnik masters jewelry
Ukrainian sex symbol Oleg Vinnik told reporters that he began to launch its own line of jewelry, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to the Telegraph.
On one of the music concerts that took place this weekend in the capital of Ukraine on the stage “Olympic”, where he performed with such Ukrainian artists as Verka Serduchka, MARUV, Max Barsky, the group Potap (Alexey Potapenko) MOZGI, as well as Olya Polyakova, Oleg Vinnik in an exclusive interview for the TV program “Sravi way” said that jewelry will be manufactured of silver, and their price will be exactly 1974 UAH. Please specify what is the date of birth of the Ukrainian artist.
“By the way, I picked that design. I actually used to see the people of decorations that they were harmonious with the body. Because you can put on God knows what, some diamonds-diamonds for mad money and taste this is not. And it’s very important that it is suitable,” commented Oleg Vinnik.