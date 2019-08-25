Oleg Vinnik presented a new song to the Independence Day of Ukraine
On the Day of State flag and Independence Day of Ukraine Oleg Vinnik presented a new dramatic track.
The song is about the harsh side of reality impregnated with a desperate desire to stop what is happening, to dry the tears, to save you from inevitable pain.
“Listen to the words of this song. I wish very much that she led to the restoration of peace in our country, “urged the artist, presenting her new song “Close on earth”.
Harmonious combination of text and music, ethnic motifs, and powerful defeat and poignant rendition of the catchy “for a living”, reflecting the cry of the soul of everyone who suffered losses.
We will remind, for the first time this musical work of Oleg Vinnik performed during the filming of the live show of the TV channel “Ukraine”, dedicated to the Independence Day of the country. Fans quickly reacted to the premiere, sharing reviews on social networks.
- “Very timely, we expect the composition. Only you know how to open our hearts with song, words, melody”;
- “I’ve been waiting for and it is up to You! Thank you! Very much!”;
- “The most powerful song have ever heard in modern concerts”;
- “No tears to listen to, could not, pain, awe, sorrow, a cry from the heart. Creeps up on the skin”;
- “We listened to the song with bated breath, afraid to move. Tears in eyes, formication. Words, music, performance sneaks through and through,” wrote they.