Oleg Vinnik presented the romantic track “Crazy Love”

November 23, 2019

Oleg winnick – author and performer of hundreds of songs that have already heard the world. However, in the archives of hit maker a lot of songs waiting for “his time”. The artist decided that it was time to introduce students to one of the early tracks “Crazy Love”.

Олег Винник презентовал романтичный трек «Безумная Любовь»

Today, love has become insane: cold, cruel, cynical, fleeting, — says Oleg Vinnik. — Looking around, what do we have? – passion, aggression, and search for their own benefit… This is the reality of our world, about which I cannot be silent, and which decided in allegorical form to say in his new song“.

In the song you can hear echoes of the aesthetics of the 80-strong dance rhythm and romantic anguish.

Oleg Vinnik – “Crazy Love”

The song “Crazy Love” will be the title in round 2020, which will begin with a concert marathon in the cities of Ukraine for Valentine’s Day and spring festival, and will culminate next fall in Europe.

