Oleg Vinnik presented the romantic track “Crazy Love”
Oleg winnick – author and performer of hundreds of songs that have already heard the world. However, in the archives of hit maker a lot of songs waiting for “his time”. The artist decided that it was time to introduce students to one of the early tracks “Crazy Love”.
“Today, love has become insane: cold, cruel, cynical, fleeting, — says Oleg Vinnik. — Looking around, what do we have? – passion, aggression, and search for their own benefit… This is the reality of our world, about which I cannot be silent, and which decided in allegorical form to say in his new song“.
In the song you can hear echoes of the aesthetics of the 80-strong dance rhythm and romantic anguish.
Oleg Vinnik – “Crazy Love”
The song “Crazy Love” will be the title in round 2020, which will begin with a concert marathon in the cities of Ukraine for Valentine’s Day and spring festival, and will culminate next fall in Europe.