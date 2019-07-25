Oleg Vinnik puzzled fans a new photo from the pool

| July 25, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

Олег Винник озадачил поклонниц новым фото из бассейна

Popular Ukrainian singer Oleg Vinnik, who was going back to the 10th season of the talent show “X-factor”, posted to Instagram a new photo and asked fans opinion about how he looks in a new way.

“With a beard or without”, — asked the fans of Oleg Vinnik, starring at the swimming pool with clean-shaven chin. That immediately got the answer that he is handsome without a beard looks younger.

Олег Винник озадачил поклонниц новым фото из бассейна

As previously reported “FACTS”, the home of Oleg Vinnik — in Cherkasy — the representatives of the fan club of the artist gave him a cake of black cherry in the form of a huge heart. The cake took two and a half thousand berries.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.