Oleg Vinnik ran away from reporters after a campaign concert
Ukrainian artist Oleg Vinnik I had to run away from reporters after a campaign concert to benefit the political party of the singer Mikhail Poplavsky “agrarian party of Ukraine”.
The reaction of the singer was the issue of the involvement of the leader of the party to adoption of “dictatorial laws” January 16. Video with the incident was published by the edition “Radio Freedom” on the Facebook page.
“Sir Oleg, please tell me you know that Mr. Michael is involved in the dictatorial laws of January 16? He voted for them” — twice asked the reporter, however, winnick with the guard quickly withdrew.
“The laws about dictatorship” — a package of bills that was put to the vote on 16 January 2014 ex-President Viktor Yanukovych and signed them the next day. In particular, the laws included a ban on media activities without state registration, a ban on dissemination of “extremist activity”, criminal liability for defamation, increased regulation of activities of public organizations and increased the number of legal grounds to ban them.