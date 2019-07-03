Oleg Vinnik returns to the talent show “X-factor”
Vocal show “X-factor” from STB this year celebrates its 10th birthday. On the Grand celebration will gather all the most bright artists of Ukrainian show business. And for the first time in history someone judges you may one day invite a colleague from show business in her chair H. One of the guest judges at the auditions was the entertainer No. 1 in Ukraine Oleg Vinnik. World famous Italian tenor Alessandro Safina decided to give up his place to the experienced colleague who knows exactly what an artist needs to conquer the hearts of millions.
Together with Andrey Danilko Kamenskih Nastya and Olya Polyakova Oleg Vinnik will make crucial decisions and select the most talented participants of the “X-factor”.
The star judges will “veto” – it can give one participant a place in a training camp, regardless of the verdicts colleagues. Thus, contestants do not have to get three “Yes” from the other members of the jury to pass to the next stage of selection.