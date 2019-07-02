Oleg Vinnik returns to the “X-Factor”
Popular Ukrainian singer Oleg Vinnik, which the Ukrainian tour, the fans gave a huge 12-pound cake of black cherry, is preparing a surprise for their fans. He will return to the 10th season of the talent show “X-factor”, had a panel of judges. As you know, the chair took Olya Polyakova, Andrey Danilko, Nastya Kamensky and Italian singer Alessandro Safina. Winnick will replace one of them and will appear in the show. But only one aether.
In the jubilee season of the project, the judges will periodically give up their place colleagues in show business. Winnick sit in a chair for Italian tenor Alessandro Safina. Under the new rules a “spare” judges will have “veto power” — at its discretion may give a start to training camp for any participant. Thus, contestants do not have to get 3 “Yes” from the other members of the jury to pass to the next stage of selection.
Return to show Oleg was very happy. “Thanks for two years of incredible emotions! With a decade of you! A successful season! Don’t say goodbye”, — he wrote on Instagram.
We will remind, in the anniversary of the “X-Factor” will be a number of changes. Leading the show instead of Andrey Bednyakov was Dasha Tregubova.
New, 10 season of the show “X-factor” will be released on screens on September 14.
