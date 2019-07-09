Oleg Vinnik shared news about their lives
Oleg Vinnik, famous Ukrainian singer, graced the cover of women’s magazine “Natali” and made the confession about which women he likes.
Ukrainian artist graced the cover of women’s magazine and starred in the romantic photo shoot on a yacht. He also shared with journalists news about his life and confessed, what kind of women he is attracted to.
“His first European tour we started from Vilnius, we drove through Germany and ended in Prague. The tour was small – seven concerts, but successful and productive. It was tricky because I had to give three concerts in a row. And every day is moving at 500-600 kilometers. In Germany came not only Ukrainians. Large percentage of the German public. However, the triumph, and the final bold point was Prague,” — said winnick and added that it was there he felt happy.
“I don’t like that word, but I really “ripped”. There was about 80 percent of Ukrainians. People with flags in the hall on 2 thousand people sang, danced, shouted. How cool it was, and I was really happy! So Europe has passed, everyone is very happy and the organizers are already preparing for the next round. In Ukraine as part of a stadium tour played 13 amazing concerts. In August we will continue, first will play at Arena Lviv”, — told about his impressions of the artist.