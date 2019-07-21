Oleg Vinnik shared plans to rest
The singer has a pretty busy touring schedule.
Behind the scenes holiday show “S Day narodzhennya, Ukraino!”, which channel “Ukraine” will show on 24 August, Oleg Vinnik spoke about the plans regarding the rest.
The popular singer, the favorite of women Oleg Vinnik admitted that about the rest is only dream – due to the extremely busy tour schedule. However, his dream star actively visualizes.
“Unfortunately, I can’t afford a holiday. The fact that it is difficult to select even five or seven days – so I have painted a chart. If after the concert can sleep for a couple hours is probably good,” the actor told in an interview to journalists of the channel “Ukraine”.
However, Oleg Vinnik dreaming about a special holiday to relax not only physically, but rich spiritually.
“I want to visit a country in which never was. This is a very special place, primarily, from a spiritual point of view, so expect a visit very kind. I want to see it in the monasteries, in some of which, by the way, it is hard to get. If you can, and then share the impressions,” — said Oleg winnick behind the scenes of the show “S Day narodzhennya, Ukraino!”.