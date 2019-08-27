Oleg Vinnik showed how he relaxes after a concert (photo)
Popular Ukrainian singer Oleg Vinnik, touching fans with a new song in the Ukrainian language “Close of the earth”, after the holidays back to work. His concerts are planned for the next six months. Artists have to move to a new city. To be always in excellent physical and vocal form, Vinnik, usually, starts the morning with a jog to the gym and works with a personal trainer. And in the evening relax in the Jacuzzi.
“After a good concert you need to rest,” — signed Oleg winnick photos in the Jacuzzi.
We will remind, Oleg Vinnik on Independence Day gave a solo concert at the stadium “arena Lviv”.
Holiday singer celebrated his birthday in Greece. Then winnick was vacationing in Austria. In that time managed to release original collection of jewelry.
