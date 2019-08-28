Oleg Vinnik showed how resting after the concert

| August 28, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

Popular Ukrainian singer Oleg Vinnik, touching fans with a new song in the Ukrainian language “Close of the earth”, after the holidays back to work.

His concerts are planned for the next six months. Artists have to move to a new city, reports the Chronicle.info with reference on the Facts.

Олег Винник показал, как отдыхает после концерта

To be always in excellent physical and vocal form, Vinnik, usually, starts the morning with a jog to the gym and works with a personal trainer. And in the evening relax in the Jacuzzi.

“After a great concert need a good rest”, signed Oleg winnick photos in the Jacuzzi.

We will remind, Oleg Vinnik on Independence Day gave a solo concert at the stadium “arena Lviv”.

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr