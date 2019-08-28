Oleg Vinnik showed how resting after the concert
Popular Ukrainian singer Oleg Vinnik, touching fans with a new song in the Ukrainian language “Close of the earth”, after the holidays back to work.
His concerts are planned for the next six months. Artists have to move to a new city, reports the Chronicle.info with reference on the Facts.
To be always in excellent physical and vocal form, Vinnik, usually, starts the morning with a jog to the gym and works with a personal trainer. And in the evening relax in the Jacuzzi.
“After a great concert need a good rest”, signed Oleg winnick photos in the Jacuzzi.
We will remind, Oleg Vinnik on Independence Day gave a solo concert at the stadium “arena Lviv”.