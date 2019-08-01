Oleg Vinnik showed looked like in his youth
August 1, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Loading...
31 Jul singer Oleg Vinnik was celebrating a birthday. On this occasion, he gave his fans a mixed surprise. Showed rare retro photo where he is depicted with long hair.
To discover the popular Ukrainian singer and ladies ‘ man in this picture is a little difficult. But give it blue eyes, and the hair is done in the spirit of the past.
The artist has published in Instagram.
“No matter how old you are. Important as you feel. Every year with the prestigious taste of life” — eloquently signed photo of the singer.
Devoted fans of Ukrainian celebrities began to congratulate the artist. Also the fans agreed that the contractor now looks much better, as the years of his paint and are good.
Loading...