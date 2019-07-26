Oleg Vinnik surprised by the change of image
July 26, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Loading...
Famous Ukrainian singer Oleg Vinnik, a fan who recently got a tattoo with the name of the hit, decided to change the image, according to the Chronicle.info with reference to TSN.
On the page in Instagram winnick has published a photo, which appeared without the beard. The singer has not changed his style and released a light stubble, and now he’s shaved.
In the post star, asked how he’s better: with beard or without.
In the comments fans noted that winnick-to-face, light stubble.
“You are a super and a beard, and without the”, “Light stubble looks good on you”, “Handsome! You all appropriate,” wrote nick under star photos.
Loading...