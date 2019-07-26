Oleg Vinnik surprised by the change of image

| July 26, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Famous Ukrainian singer Oleg Vinnik, a fan who recently got a tattoo with the name of the hit, decided to change the image, according to the Chronicle.info with reference to TSN.

Олег Винник удивил сменой имиджа

On the page in Instagram winnick has published a photo, which appeared without the beard. The singer has not changed his style and released a light stubble, and now he’s shaved.

In the post star, asked how he’s better: with beard or without.

In the comments fans noted that winnick-to-face, light stubble.

“You are a super and a beard, and without the”, “Light stubble looks good on you”, “Handsome! You all appropriate,” wrote nick under star photos.

