Oleg Vinnik told how he celebrated his birthday
August 6, 2019 | Entertainment
The singer told, how was his holiday.
July 31, Ukrainian singer Oleg Vinnik celebrated his 46th anniversary. The artist went on vacation in Greece, on the island of Corfu.
On his page in social network Instagram, the singer shared with fans of bright images.
“I’ve heard interesting things about Greece, but until now never there was. And after several concert tours felt that the vacation I just needed. Otherwise, before the New year does not make it… To your birthday just laid there and watched the sea. Silence”, — said the artist edition of “Rest”.
