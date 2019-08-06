Oleg Vinnik told how he celebrated his birthday

| August 6, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

The singer told, how was his holiday.

Олег Винник рассказал, как отметил свой день рождения

July 31, Ukrainian singer Oleg Vinnik celebrated his 46th anniversary. The artist went on vacation in Greece, on the island of Corfu.

On his page in social network Instagram, the singer shared with fans of bright images.

“I’ve heard interesting things about Greece, but until now never there was. And after several concert tours felt that the vacation I just needed. Otherwise, before the New year does not make it… To your birthday just laid there and watched the sea. Silence”, — said the artist edition of “Rest”.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.