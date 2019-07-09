Oleg Vinnik told the kind of women he likes
Popular singer Oleg Vinnik, which is right during the concert helped the guy make an offer of marriage to his girlfriend, surprised by the unexpected manifestation. Pet of the weaker sex first appeared on the cover of women’s magazine and gave a candid interview in which he revealed the secret of how to please him. Oleg says that it needs “to value herself, respect and love”.
“It’s important not to be narcissistic and love yourself as a woman. Man it attracts”, — said Oleg.
Specifically for exclusive release Vinnik took part in a romantic photo session on the yacht, shared the latest news of his creative life and has answered questions about women.
About your favorite winnick prefers to remain silent. He does not refut nor confirm the affair with his backup singer Tune, which is called the artist’s wife. Supposedly they been married a long time and hide adult son in Germany.
Despite the fact that his producer had previously denied the campaign winnik in politics, he supported one of the parties, and now touring with propaganda for one of candidates in BP.
