Oleg Vinnik will appear on “Dancing with the stars”
August 29, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
The third season in a row I’m still waiting for the appearance of the idol of all Ukrainian women of Oleg Vinnik on the main flooring of the country, and he’s not dancing, Yes dancing. However, today, the press service of the Pros announced that “dancing with the stars,” he still appears. However, so far only as the master.
Winnick will hold together with Yuri Gorbunov second live show and even performed for all present his hit “Cupid”. But will dance Lee affair.
Well, slowly but surely, the Pros still, the lure of the idol of “women for…”. Maybe by the fourth season, he still dare?