Oleg Vinnik will show high-tech world-class show
Coming to a great final concert of the tour, Oleg winnick with the program “Roksolana”. Behind dozens of towns and boards, the capital, the singer traditionally left for dessert. A concert in Kyiv Palace of sports will be in the last days of autumn – November 21. Specifically for this music event artist and his team are preparing a large-scale high-tech show and today is ready to unveil the upcoming performance.
The Director of the show will be one of the most popular Ukrainian film Directors and music video Directors Katya Tsarik. Already the concept of holding the concert key “highlight” will be the scenery, which during the performance will change 8 times. Design and stage design have not yet been disclosed, but they also promise to surprise.
“Currently active work on the technical side of stage solutions, for maximum synchronization of all elements of the show are the best experts on a time code prescribed light, VJ, special effects. We make world-class show, most of the technical solutions will be implemented for the first time in our country — intriguing Director Katya Tsarik. — General concept of the conceived maximum entertainment and concisely in the style of “pop rock show.” In the centre of the artist, all the elements of scenography — light, VJ, pyrotechnics — will complement to the stunning vocals and charisma Oleg”.
Recall last year’s show Oleg winnik in Kyiv sports Palace with the program “You know” broke the record for the share of watching the TV version of the concert and viewed on YouTube. During the first release of the concert on air of TV channel “Ukraine” he looked every fifth Ukrainian.