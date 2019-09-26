Oleg winnick explained the participation in the scandalous clip with Russian stars, who supported the annexation…
Popular singer Oleg Vinnik, the only Ukrainian representative in the Russian flash mob #the Vsemmire, explained his participation in the project, which has caused a wave of indignation in the network. Ukrainian fans absolutely do not like the fact that he starred in the video with the Russian artists who support Putin’s policies and the annexation of Crimea. Oleg Vinnik admitted that he participated in the project in support of International day of peace, celebrated on September 21.
“Every year on 21 September, the international community celebrates the international day of peace. This Day, the UN General Assembly proclaimed the day of strengthening the ideals of peace among all Nations and peoples — at both the national and international level. Oleg Vinnik repeatedly expressed their strong civic position and spoke in support of peace in our country and around the world. The decision to support the international project, which was launched in the international day of peace, is not in line with the life and Patriotic stance of the artist. Under the project, the participant had to self-remove the camera what he wants to say in defense of world peace and to utter the phrase: “All the World” in the language of their country”, — said the press service winnik.
Recall that in the clip was attended by Vladimir Pozner, Mireille Mathieu (France) Alessandro Safina (Italy), Valeria, Soso Pavliashvili, Igor Krutoy, Zara, Tamara Gverdtsiteli, Denis Klyaver, Valery Syutkin, Dmitry Malikov, Maxim Pokrovsky, Yana Poplavskaya, Maxim Averin, Ksenia Alferova, Nonna Grishaeva and others.
Most of the participants of the flash mob has publicly supported the aggressive policy of the Kremlin, including in respect of Ukraine.
