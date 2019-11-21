Oleg winnick has agreed to be part “Tanzu s with a stars” (photo)
Sunday, November 24, will be held the super final of the “Tanzu s with a stars” (“1+1”). For the victory will fight three pairs: Victoria Bulitko and Dmitry Dikusar, Anna Rizatdinova and Alexander Prokhorov, Ksenia Mishina and Eugene the cat. It is known that on the final show and invited many famous artists of Ukrainian show-business.
Popular singer Oleg Vinnik has once again agreed to participate in the project — it will support the dancing couple on the balcony. For colleagues on the parquet the project will return DZIDZIO and Serge.
They will also meet the participants after the speeches and the first one to hear the score. The stars will be joined by the Ukrainian singer Olga Gorbachev and the soloist of the Ukrainian group the Hardkiss Yulia Sanin.
Fourteenth live will be divided into three dance stages. First, each pair will demonstrate the premiere room in the project.
Anna Rizatdinova with Alexander Prokhorov hall will ignite a passionate Paso Doble.
Ksenia Mishina and Jack the cat will dance the Foxtrot to the immortal hit Kuzma Scriabin “Movchaty” which moved the audience.
Victoria Bulitko and Dmitry Dikusar repeat effervescent Lindy hop style party Gatsby.
In the second stage, celebrities show dance, which has become the most popular in the opinion of the audience. The third pair will prove their skills in the “Dances of life”.
— In the women’s super final, the winner will be the couple that gets the highest number of points in the sum of the evaluation of judges for all performances and audience voting — said “FACTS” head of the project Vladimir Zawaduk. — Fans have already called the most technical pair of Anna Rizatdinova and Alexander Prokhorov. The most passionate — Xenia Mishin and Zhenya Cat, and people’s love of the season were Victoria Bulitko and Dmitry Dikusar. Let’s see which pair will be the best!
