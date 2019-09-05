Oleg winnick made a tempting offer to Anna Rizatdinova
Anna Rizatdinova confidently continues to hold a leadership position in the new season of the show dancing with the stars 2019. During the second broadcast (September 1) pair Rizatdinova-Prokhorov took second place, separated from the first by just one point! While Anna was forced to dance with the pain in my ribs — because of the supports she received a rib injury! But the pain did not prevent Anna to perform well and present your freestyle.
Recall also that during the first broadcast (25 August) Anna Rizatdinova and Alexander Prokhorov danced the Paso Doble and took first place!
The second broadcast was dedicated to idols star parties. It turned out that Rizatdinova admire the iconic Madonna.
“My idol is Madonna! I admire this woman. Despite the difficulties, the criticism she was able to conquer the world of show business. And I feel that I also have this rod!”, — told Rizatdinova.
While before Anna said, what issue is it takes away power. Namely, media are still actively discussing the parting of a gymnast with the fugitive businessman Alexander Onishchenko, from which the sportsman had a son.
“After the first broadcast again a lot of attention to our relationship with Alexander Onishchenko. I am very hurt! Let’s leave this topic!” — asked Rizatdinova! Ukrainian athlete was unable to restrain his emotions and began to cry.
Anna Rizatdinova and Alexander Prokhorov – freestyle – dancing with the stars 2019
Apparently, Anna doesn’t allow herself to lose heart! Ukrainian athlete has published on his page in the network instagram a cheerful photo. In the picture near Rizatdinova posing her dance partner Alexander Prokhorov and Oleg Vinnik. Recall that during the second broadcast, the singer was leading the balcony. He met star parties after the dance and were expecting their jury.
“Winnick said: “That way, the Madonna, come to my show”))) what do you think, Madonna vs winnick?)” — signed Rizatdinova.
Fans of the sportswoman were quick to leave comments under her new photos. However, many voted for Madonna:
- “Well, no winnik well, not”
- “Madonna”
- “Definitely Vinnik — net”
- “Madonna, of course”
- “Madonna, Vinnik let him go to your show!!!”
- “Madonna))”