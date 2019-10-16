Oleg winnick sold out made in Zaporizhia, where he was unveiled as a dream to call my daughter
Popular Ukrainian singer Oleg Vinnik continues to delight his fans with a tour in different cities of Ukraine.
Thus, the equator of the autumn tour artist with the program “Roksolana” is marked sold out in the Zaporozhye sports Palace. Five thousand spectators were singing in unison strings popularly beloved hits.
Despite the fact that residents of Zaporizhia in this day celebrated Day of the city concert hall was filled with admirers of the artist, among which were participants of the ATO, the wife of the dead, the orphans and the vulnerable segments of the population.
Traditionally, the singer sang the famous hits “Nino”, “Happiness”, “Volchitsa”, “Captivity”, “how to live without you”, released not so long ago, but already became hits song “You know”, “Roksolana”, “Maya the Bee” and pleased the audience with new products. Especially brightly the audience responded to the new ballad Oleg Vinnik “Close on earth”.
In Zaporozhye the contractor also managed to visit the regional center socially-psychological rehabilitation of children. The meeting was held in the format of a children’s press conference. Children are asked whom from stars of show-business, Oleg maintains friendly relations, when he wrote his first song, what music to listen to, if he has any Pets, etc.
But in answer to the question about favorite female name is remembered by a number of his famous hits, and during the autograph session surprised recognition: “If God will give me the girl, will call her Jeanne,” — suddenly said the musician.
Note, in the autumn part of the tour, Oleg Vinnik has already given seven sold-out concerts in the Central and Eastern regions of Ukraine. The following program “Roksolana” will hear the residents of Krivoy Rog, Kropiwnicki, Nikolayev, Kherson, Uman and Bila Tserkva. The culmination of the tour will be a concert at the Palace of sports, is scheduled for November 21.