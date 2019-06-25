Oleksandr skychko said that it is in the policy
One by one about the decision to go into politics misleading stars of the Ukrainian show-business. So, now on intentions to participate in elections was declared by Olya Polyakova, Svyatoslav Vakarchuk, Sergei Prytula, and the desire to go into politics said Alexander skichko. The moderator noted that joins the team of Vladimir Zelensky “servant of the people” and will run for Parliament in district 197 in Cherkasy region.
“Friends, I have important news. Today published the lists of candidates from the party “servant of the people”, and now I can officially say that I go into politics,” said Alexander in a short video address which appeared recently in his blog.
The presenter also explained the reason for this decision:
“I’m sick of hearing the empty promises of politicians, every 5 years. Tired of driving on rough roads. I’m tired of hearing that my friends want to go to another country, discussing where to go to earn, because in Ukraine it is impossible to live. I believe that we are losing our country, and I really don’t want,” he said.