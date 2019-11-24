Oleksandr Usyk came to the children’s festival in the image of the Joker
The tendril managed to see the continuation of the story of Arthur Fleck and showed up in the image of the Joker on the children’s party on the occasion of the birthday of the son of Vasyl Lomachenko. Creepy smile Alexander perfectly with the made-up face.
The photo they posted on their joint account.
Usyk went on trend this year and tried on the makeup the most popular villain these days. Here’s what I think fans and followers of Alexander:
