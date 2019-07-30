Oleksandriya — Shakhtar: where to watch the matches of the 1st round of the championship of Ukraine
On Tuesday, July 30, two games will continue the first round of the new season of the Ukrainian championship.
The Premier League newcomers Kolos Kovalivka from the village, whose population is just over 1.5 thousand people will accept on the home field of the participant of League of Europe — “Mariupol”. Note that their home games while their stadium will not meet the requirements of the Premier League, coach Ruslan Kostyshin will hold at the stadium “Obolon arena”. In another match on Tuesday will play “Desna” and “the lions”, which at the end of last season, the first place in the second six and the last position in the top six.
The domestic football giants, Dynamo Kyiv and Shakhtar challenging in Odessa for the first trophy of the season — the super Cup of Ukraine, will hold their matches on Wednesday, July 31. The current champion of Ukraine will examine away with a bronze medal at the end of last season, “Alexandria”, which is set to debut in the group stage of the Europa League. By the way, the home matches in the European Cup team from the district center in the Kirovohrad region will be forced to spend in Lviv, as UEFA did not accept their arena as the Alexandrians “nick”.
Kiev “Dynamo” will go to Lviv, where they will play against traditionally difficult opponents — Karpaty. Lvov, though, struggled last season for survival, saving residence in the elite division only in the transitional matches with Volyn, but the people of Kiev once defeated, and he did it in Kyiv at the NSC Olimpiyskyi (2:0 in the 7th round). Also on Wednesday, will play an ambitious beginner of the highest domestic division “Dnepr-1” — wards Dmitry Mikhaylenko will accept on the home field FC Olimpik Donetsk with the winner of the Cup of Champions Julio Cesar at the helm.
Opened the tour on Sunday, July 28, the match in Poltava, where the local “Vorskla” took Zorya Luhansk. This fight took place exactly between the two games players Viktor Skripnik against the Montenegrin “Buducnost of” in the Europa League (first match, recall, ended with a convincing away victory Luhansk — 3:1), and “dawn” were able to take the three points thanks to the only goal scored having missed the game in Montenegro due to suspension, the midfielder Bogdan Lednev already in the 3rd minute.
The Championship Of Ukraine. 1st round
July 28 (Sunday)
Vorskla — Zorya — 0:1 (Lednev, 3)
30 July (Tuesday)
“Desna” — Lions 19:00 Football 1
Kolos — “Mariupol” 19:00 “Football 2”
July 31 (Wednesday)
“Dnepr-1” — “Olimpik” 19:00 “UNIAN”
Oleksandriya — Shakhtar 19:00 Football 1
“Karpaty” — “Dynamo” 19:30 “Football 2”
Photo of FC “Shakhtar”
