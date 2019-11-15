Olga Buzova decided on a radical turn in the career
Russian singer Olga Buzova, who recently got married said that will represent Russia at the song contest “Eurovision” in Rotterdam (the Netherlands).
About this Buzova said during his concert. “Next song I sing in English at Eurovision”, she said. The fans cheered, and gave her the unicorn, which Olga has promised to bring to “Eurovision”.
Note that Buzova already hinted at the fact that he wanted to represent Russia at “Eurovision”.
However, the singer has a competitor — the singer Dima Bilan. He intends to go to the contest for the third time and return with a victory.
Ratings in Russia is prescribed “from above”, so fans of Bilan and Buzova will not help.
We will remind that last year Ukraine was not able to send its contestant to Eurovision because of the scandal.
