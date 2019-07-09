Olga Cybulski flashed his bare buttocks in a daring outfit
Singer Olga Cybulski teased fans of spicy photo.
On the page in Instagram, the singer shared a racy selfie taken in the bathroom. On pictures Cybulski presented in a silver bodysuit and suspenders. Olga playfully lifted her leg so that fans were able to appreciate the juicy buttocks of the actress.
Under the photo, the singer made a post which talked about all the pros and cons of the scene.
“The scene is one of the safest drugs. She heals all, removes the complexes gives a sense of power, weakness, love and hate. Often people do not forgive lightness and a daring dance on the edge of risk. Someone scene resets, as an obstinate bull of his Torero. Many who disappeared in the tsunami. The few who survived. This is not just a profession. Artists once even buried separately from ordinary people because it was considered very sinful. But on stage you have to survive all mortal sins to the viewer to feel Holy and alive. And then an hour under the shower in silence and then you can start a new story,” shared Cybulski and said that he had gone “clean”.
Fans in their thoughts concerning what you saw was divided. Some thanked the celebrity for “bombeznaya concert” in Khodoriv, others noted that this picture is too graphic. “You are the woman attractive, very! But if I were your husband, would beat on the ass!”, “okay, but why such a vulgar photo to put?! Too much!”.