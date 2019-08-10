Olga Cybulski for the first time showed the face of her husband
Ukrainian singer Olga Cybulski stunned the network with the husband, which first showed its face.
The Instagram star to put on the anniversary.
Couple celebrates 5 years of married life — “wooden” wedding.
Black-and-white selfie shows a smiling Cybulski and the face of her husband
“There is no secret to family happiness no. Because each socket has its own laws and its own rules. The main thing — feelings and to speak one at a time to time to hear. To understand why, one must look at the result. Our son is already 4 years old and Nestor is the best in the world. Moosie, you got me still enrage and I know that it’s love,” a touching signed a joint photo Olga.
Netizens excitedly began to greet the performer.
“Congratulations, happiness to you and your family”, “You are good”, “Pretty name for a son”, “I Wish to celebrate the diamond wedding,” they write.