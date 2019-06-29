Olga Cybulski has released a racy video for the track “the Sea”
Singer Olga Cybulski has released a new clip.
The artist presented the work on the song “the Sea”. The video was directed by Roxolana Kravchuk. The video turned out pretty spicy. In this Cybulski appears in a light skirt and blouse without underwear.
Fans will see the sexy dance Oli, as well as the singer appeared Topless, however, covered her chest a bouquet of flowers.
As told by the singer, the song she wrote long ago. Then she met her future husband, but the producers of one of television projects in which he worked, the artist, demanded that she constantly appeared in public with different men, to whet the interest of the press.
“Two days before our flight to Spain got another cover on my new rapid “novel”. Favorite could not resist, said, what more can anyone me to share and left. At sea we flew. I sat in my stuffy apartment and remembered his touch. It was then that I came up with the song and it was then I realized what is actually at risk. That night found him and promised that from now on, our happiness will only be ours”, — said Cybulski.
In turn, the Director of the video Roksolana Kravchuk admitted that he was afraid to turn Olya in “another glamorous beauty” without peppercorns and soul. But in the end everything turned out as planned the music video.