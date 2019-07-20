Olga Cybulski intrigued by the in a wedding dress

| July 20, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

Ukrainian TV presenter and singer Olga Cybulski published a photo in a wedding dress.

Olga Cybulski actively page on Instagram and often posts new photos. Now the star is not ashamed to show themselves without makeup and dressed in a wedding dress.

“How to get married? Record. Take a basket of ripe, you, strawberries, you come out in a wedding dress at the intersection near the Parliament and would “accidentally” scatter the strawberries on the road. Collect slowly and in a beautiful position, while the traffic light is not the Prince of your dreams on the Lamborghini (not to be confused with the Lanos). But seriously, love comes walking and when you are not specifically expecting.

Tonight role-playing game: the lost bride and master of ceremonies. Choose a suit. To take this or that dress in the stories?” – wrote Cybulski.

