Olga Cybulski left without things in Paris
November 25, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Singer and TV presenter Olga Cybulski left without things in Paris. The girl was moved to another flight, so the Luggage is lost. Reported herself Cybulski on his page in Facebook.
Lufthansa on road safety transplanted us on a different flight I here have pasali way. Write to zvonyat scho to Venuti. Ale the fact yea fact. Mi without osobistych their speeches
said the singer.
Despite the unfortunate incident, Olga is in a great mood. She and her husband walking around Paris and re-buy necessary things and even adds to the closet.
Vedas cholovika for cowards-skarpetki and sobi Beres coat
said Olga.