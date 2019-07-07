Olga Cybulski released a video for the hot track “the Sea”
The song became Cybulski for the present experiment. Unusual sound, as explained by the artist herself, is the risk to be quite honest. Not to hide from the viewer their true emotions, weaknesses and shortcomings. And from journalists and supporters not to hide one of his mysteries — the reason why keeps a person from publicity.
This is a song I wrote many years ago, when I, as water and oxygen, lacking the most desirable man in the world. At that time I had already met with his future bride, but the producers that I worked with after the big television project required to regularly appear in public with different men, to whet the interest of the press. Two days before our flight to Spain got another cover on my new rapid “novel”. Favorite could not resist, said, what more can anyone me to share and left. Average we didn’t. I sat in my stuffy apartment and remembered his touch. It was then that I came up with the song and it was then I realized what is really at risk. That night found him and promised that from now on, our happiness will be our
for the first time revealed the secret of Cybulski.
The video was directed by Roxolana Kravchuk. The music video admitted that he was afraid to turn Olya on “another glamorous beauty” without peppercorns and soul. But it was absolutely impossible. The team managed to perfectly convey a sense of the heat, because hot dance Cybulski hot on the court was everything.